US Radiology Specialists Expands Deployment of SCANSLATED Interactive Radiology Reporting Technology to Help Patients More Easily Receive and Understand Medical Imaging Results

RALEIGH, N.C. and TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology Specialists, Inc., one of the nation's premier physician-owned radiology practices, announced that it is expanding its current partnership with radiologist-led healthcare technology firm SCANSLATED, Inc., and will now begin offering SCANSLATED's patient-centered radiology reporting service at more US Radiology outpatient imaging centers across the country. The newly announced expansion includes outpatient imaging sites in Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Texas, and Oklahoma and embodies US Radiology's commitment to providing state-of-the-art technology and a unique, easy-to-navigate patient visit experience across the enterprise.

Patients at US Radiology's American Health Imaging and Touchstone Medical Imaging outpatient imaging centers will now receive access to their radiology reports in SCANSLATED's interactive, patient-friendly format. This patient-centric innovation provides plain-language explanations with interactive terminology definitions and diagrams throughout the report to help the patients better understand complex medical terminology.

Patients access their easy-to-understand reports through a unique link sent via text message or email that is easily accessible from any smartphone, computer, or tablet. SCANSLATED's patient-friendly radiology report service helps improve understanding of medical results and enhances interactions between patients and their providers, while also reducing report-related follow-up phone calls to imaging centers.

"Feedback from our initial deployment of SCANSLATED's solution at our locations in Colorado was overwhelmingly positive, with 95 percent of patients who received their reports in the new format reporting that they could more easily understand their imaging procedures and have more informed conversations with their providers," said Gerry Lewis, Chief Information Officer at US Radiology. "Expanding the SCANSLATED technology to more of our nationwide network of outpatient imaging centers was a natural next step for the benefit of patients, providers, and our team members – and is a key component of our ongoing enterprise-wide technology evolution."

"US Radiology is an industry leader and one of the most innovative radiology groups in the country, and we're thrilled to be expanding our partnership to empower more patients together. This expansion shows US Radiology's commitment to delivering a superior care experience that is truly patient-centered," said SCANSLATED co-founder and CEO Dr. Nicholas T. Befera.

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology is one of the largest and most progressive radiology groups in the country. With over 4,500 team members and more than 180 outpatient imaging centers across 14 states, our team conducts nearly 8 million studies annually. Our partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers, and health systems is built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology.

About SCANSLATED

SCANSLATED, Inc., a radiologist-led healthcare technology company, develops software to transform medical reports into a patient-centered format. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, SCANSLATED empowers patients by improving accessibility and comprehension of medical results, helping health systems deliver improved patient experiences and outcomes. For more information, visit www.scanslated.com and follow SCANSLATED on LinkedIn and Twitter.

