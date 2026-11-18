The US is getting ready to impose stricter regulations on rare earths products delivered to the Pentagon, forcing defence contractors to eliminate materials sourced from China, North Korea, Iran and Russia starting Jan. 1, 2027, in a move that redesigns the supply chain even without the resources to do so now.

In a new attempt to break free from relying on China and other countries for critical minerals, defence contractors will no longer be able to sell the Pentagon magnets, tantalum, or tungsten products that were mined, refined or separated in those four banned countries, even if the finished product was completed elsewhere.

Existing rules have allowed some raw materials from China as long as the final melting or production happens elsewhere.

The changes affect neodymium-iron-boron magnets used for electric vehicles, aerospace, and wind turbines. Samarium-cobalt magnets, tantalum metals and tungsten products vital to aerospace and defence because it is resistant to heat, will also be impacted by parallel restrictions.

The deadline threatens to expose a gap between Washington’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Chinese minerals and the industry’s ability to replace them. Despite millions of dollars in federal investment, the US lacks sufficient capacity across several stages of production, leaving manufacturers facing potential supply disruptions.

Long time coming

The restrictions stem from legislation introduced in 2019 targeting the Pentagon’s reliance on critical materials from countries of concern. Initial measures covered neodymium-iron-boron magnets, samarium-cobalt magnets and tungsten products were the first affected.

Every year since then restrictions grew tighter and encompassed more products, until the 2027 deadline was set in 2024.

President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14415 enforced the deadline and set out what will be expected from contractors. It requires supply chain mapping and due diligence, qualification of alternative supply sources and restricting available waivers under a prohibition on procuring certain critical metals and rare-earth magnets from countries of concern.

The tightening rules also extend beyond rare earth magnets. Gallium and germanium are next on the list to become subject to restrictions beginning Dec. 18, 2027.

China controls most of the processing of these critical minerals and has also created restrictions of its own. The country introduced tighter restrictions on export controls on rare earths in April of 2025, which have been paused since October of that year. The suspension is set to lift on Jan. 10, 2027, just nine days after the US regulatory changes begin.

Investments to meet demand

The US has been making multi-million dollar investments in the sector since this new regulatory change was announced. While many projects and facilities are fully funded, they will not be ready to go.

The issue still remains that mining capacity, separation capacity, metallization, and finished magnet production are four distinct steps that the US doesn’t have the capacity to complete yet.

The products can still fail the DFARS test if it passes through a covered country at any point throughout production, Environment and Energy Leader reported.

The US has been trying to engage with other countries that can become rare earths and other critical minerals suppliers, like Myanmar, Malaysia and Brazil.

While countries want to work together to reduce global reliance on China, there’s concerns around what role the US will play in the process. Brazil for example wants to develop the supply chain domestically rather than take the backseat in the critical minerals rush.

It has also been trying to develop its own infrastructure and supply chain domestically, funding a rare earth processing facility with ElementUSA and the Colorado School of Mines, and backing a Phoenix Tailings facility in New York state.

The only problem now is timing. With just 44 days remaining until the rules take effect, contractors face the immediate challenge of securing compliant materials from existing suppliers.

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