Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
31.01.2022 19:07:14
US Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota to seek 3rd term
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota announced Monday he is seeking reelection to a third term.The 45-year-old Republican announced his run for the state’s lone House seat in a statement that touted his conservative record and effectiveness on agriculture policy. He is facing a primary challenge from state lawmaker Rep. Taffy Howard, who is running to his political right. Democrats have not announced a candidate.“I’ve kept my promises, and that’s why I’m the right person to continue fighting for South Dakota in the U.S. House,” Johnson said.Johnson has over $2 million in campaign funds at his disposal, while Howard has $114,000 in cash on hand.The congressman has frequently touted his work with a bipartisan group in the U.S. House known as the “Problem Solvers Caucus.” He also voted last year to keep Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, in GOP House leadership.As his campaign rolled out, Johnson focused on issues that appeal to conservative voters, pointing out his opposition to Democratic proposals and high ratings on conservative organizations’ voting scorecards. He voted against President Biden’s sweeping infrastructure bill that was signed into law in November.“By most any measure, I’m among the most conservative members of the U.S. House,” he said in a campaign announcement video.這篇文章 US Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota to seek 3rd term 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Seek LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Seek LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Seek LtdShs
|22,40
|7,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Plus -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen fahren letztlich Gewinne ein
Der ATX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag im Januar mit Aufschlägen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es ebenfalls nach oben. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich zum Wochenstart uneinheitlich. Anleger in Asien reagierten am Montag mit Käufen.