US State Dept Extends Rare $2 Billion Defense Loan to Poland

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Poland is signing up for a national defense IOU.On Monday, the US State Department announced a low-interest $2 billion direct loan agreement to help Poland modernize its defense program. It's the first time the US has offered a direct defense loan in years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel