17.01.2024 19:51:37
US Stocks Sink, Tech And Real Estate Hit Hard Amid Rate Concerns, Dollar Surge: What's Driving Markets Wednesday?
Another day of losses shook up Wednesday’s stock trading session on Wall Street.All major U.S. stock indices in the red, as investors expressed concerns that the Federal Reserve is not in a rush to reduce interest rates early this year.Market-implied probabilities of a rate cut by the Fed in March have declined to as low as 50%, down from over 70% at the beginning of the week, following recent hawkish statements from the Fed officials and stronger-than-expected economic data.On Thursday, retail sales figures for December exceeded expectations, rising by 0.6% month-over-month, surpassing the predicted 0.4%, and showing a year-over-year surge of 5.6%, marking the highest annual growth since January 2023.Treasury yields inched higher, with the 10-year benchmark reaching 4.10%, and the dollar reached a monthly high. Virtually every sector recorded losses, with the most significant declines occurring in rate-sensitive sectors, specifically within real estate, consumer discretionary, and technology stocks. The Nasdaq 100 declined by 1%, while small-cap stocks, as tracked by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM), continued to underperform, falling by 1.6%.Gold dropped by 1%, silver fell by 1.5%, and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was down by 1.9%.The CBOE Volatility ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
