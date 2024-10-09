|
09.10.2024 20:15:11
US Strategic Metals, Stillwater Critical Minerals enter MOU
US Strategic Metals’ mining and metallurgical project in Missouri. Image: USSM.US Strategic Metals (USSM) announced Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSX.V: PGE) that includes lobbying collaboration to the Department of Energy and Department of Defense, metallurgical and mineral processing development, offtake and logistics and potential strategic financing. Stillwater Critical Minerals’ flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project is in the Stillwater mining district in Montana. USSM has an has an offtake relationship with Glencore (LON: GLEN) and in August was tapped by the Export-Import Bank of the United States for a loan package worth $400 million with a term of 15 years to support the development of its mining and metallurgical project in Missouri. The company plans to mine what it considers to be the largest cobalt reserve in North America. It holds an 18-year mineral supply of cobalt (plus nickel and copper) on a 7.3-square-kilometre site, known as the Madison mine project. USSM is building a large critical metal supply chain, providing reliable, traceable and conflict-free battery metals to the US, CEO Stacy Hastie said in a news release. “USSM aims to significantly expand production in the coming years and, as such, is successfully developing relationships with raw materials suppliers to allow it to meet rapidly growing critical metal demand,” Hastie said. “Stillwater West fits this mandate extremely well, for its scale, grade and suite of critical minerals, nearly all of which the US is heavily reliant upon imports,” she said. “Stillwater West is one of the most important potential future sources of at least eight critical minerals and its development is perfectly in line with the US government’s mandate on securing domestic supply of these materials as well as USSM’s internal expansion mandates.” Stillwater Critical Minerals CEO Michael Rowley said the MOU has the potential to accelerate necessary engineering and metallurgical studies and follow-on to the company’s expanding base of government grant funding and partnerships with the US Geological Survey, Cornell University, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory for CO2 sequestration, hydrogen, and hydrometallurgical studies. “This MOU also reflects our broad alignment on ESG values and a shared vision for a large-scale, low-carbon American critical mineral supply chain based in an iconic and famously metal-rich US mining district that has produced critical minerals for over a century,” Rowley said. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
