US Strategic Metals appoints new chief financial officer

Stock image.Battery metals producer and recycler US Strategic Metals announced the appointment of Thomas M. Boehlert as chief financial officer (CFO).Boehlert, with his extensive background and expertise will play a pivotal role in guiding the company's fiscal health and strategic initiatives, focusing on establishing a robust domestic supply of critical minerals to support the ongoing energy transition.US Strategic Metals secures $500 million in funding for Missouri-based cobalt-nickel mineAs the former CFO and Executive Director at RCF Acquisition Corp, Boehlert played a key role in a successful $230 million capital raise and IPO in 2021, aligning financial strategies with the evolving energy landscape. His role as Board Director at Arizona Sonoran Copper Co. contributed to a successful 2021 IPO, emphasizing sustainable practices in critical minerals.As an advisor at Beta Technologies, Boehlert provided key insights into rare earths in sustainable aviation, reflecting his commitment to ESG. Boehlert's leadership as CFO and Executive Vice President at Bunge Limited showcased the depth of his financial acumen in his implementation of the Global Competitiveness Program. An MBA graduate from New York University and former senior auditor at KPMG, Boehlert uniquely amalgamates academic excellence with industry knowledge, USSM said.