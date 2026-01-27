Dätwyler Aktie
WKN DE: A0MVC2 / ISIN: CH0030486770
|
27.01.2026 01:00:00
US Tax Manager (North Canton, OH, US, 44720)
In billions of syringes and in every second car worldwide, Datwyler components make an important contribution to the safety of patients and drivers. The high-tech company focuses on high-quality, system-critical elastomer components and holds leading positions in attractive global markets such as healthcare, mobility, connectivity, general industry and food & beverage. With over 25 production sites on four continents, sales in more than 100 countries and over 8,000 employees, the company, headquartered in Switzerland, generates annual sales of more than CHF 1,000 million.Our employees are the heart of Datwyler - we treat each other with respect, trust and appreciation. We have strong roots and values that have been well established in our 100-year corporate history. Become part of our great team as a...U.S. Tax ManagerLocation: Remote position, with a preference for candidates located in Ohio or surrounding states to support occasional travel.Position OverviewThe U.S. Tax Manager is responsible for leading and managing all aspects of U.S. federal, state, and local tax compliance and reporting. This role provides dedicated ownership of U.S. tax matters within a multi-entity, international environment and partners closely with Finance, Legal, and external advisors. The position also supports insurance administration, treasury activities, and risk management initiatives.Key ResponsibilitiesManage preparation and filing of U.S. federal, state, and local income and franchise tax returnsOversee sales and use tax, property tax, and other indirect tax filings across multiple jurisdictionsEnsure timely and accurate quarterly and annual tax provisions in accordance with ASC 740Coordinate with external tax advisors and auditors for compliance, planning, and audit activitiesMonitor tax legislation and regulatory developments and assess potential business impactManage tax implications related to U.S. operations and foreign subsidiary activityInterface with tax authorities and support issue resolutionProvide tax calculations and reporting for group accounting and international reporting standardsSupport international tax topics, including OECD BEPS Pillar 2Tax Planning & Strategic SupportIdentify and support tax planning opportunities to optimize the effective tax rateSupport transfer pricing documentation and intercompany transaction reviewsAssist with tax due diligence and integration activities related to mergers and acquisitionsInsurance, Risk & Treasury SupportSupport administration of corporate insurance programs, including claims and coverage analysisPartner with risk management to assess and mitigate financial exposureAssist with cash flow forecasting, banking relationships, and liquidity managementSupport compliance with debt covenants and treasury reporting requirementsQualificationsBachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related fieldMaster’s degree in Taxation and/or CPA preferred7+ years of progressive experience in public accounting and/or corporate taxStrong knowledge of U.S. federal and multi-state tax regulationsExperience with tax provision software (e.g., OneSource, Corptax) and ERP systems (e.g., SAP, Oracle)Strong analytical, organizational, and communication skillsAbility to manage multiple priorities and work independently in a fast-paced environmentPreferred ExperienceExperience in a manufacturing or industrial environmentExposure to international tax concepts and complianceAdvanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel and financial data analysisOur Offer to YouDatwyler offers competitive wages and benefits including, but not limited to:Annual salary range of $125,000 – $140,000401(k) retirement plan with immediate vestingMedical, dental, vision and additional supplemental insurance plansCompany-paid short- and long-term disability insuranceCompany-paid life, accidental death, and dismemberment insurancePaid time offPaid HolidaysRemote position with occasional travel required Be yourself at DatwylerWe are convinced that people make the difference. At Datwyler, you will experience diversity and a wide range of career opportunities that only an international company can provide. Together, we are increasing our agility, accelerating digitalization and fostering sustainability. For motivated and talented employees, we offer interesting development opportunities with training and assignments in a global environment. With us, you can contribute with all of your creativity and all your ideas.www.datwyler.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dätwyler AG
|
21.01.26
|SPI-Titel Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Dätwyler von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|SPI-Wert Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Dätwyler von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|SPI-Titel Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Dätwyler von vor 5 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
31.12.25
|SPI-Titel Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Dätwyler von vor 3 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
24.12.25
|SPI-Titel Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Dätwyler von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
23.12.25
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SPI am Dienstagmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
23.12.25