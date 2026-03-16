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16.03.2026 18:03:45
US ties Zambia HIV aid to minerals: New York Times
The Trump administration has linked discussions over HIV/AIDS funding for Zambia with broader talks surrounding the African nation’s mining sector, underscoring how the critical minerals race can be intertwined with foreign aid, according to a report by the New York Times.The issue centers on a proposed $1.5 billion US health aid package intended to support Zambia’s fight against HIV and other infectious diseases. According to the NYT, Washington has delayed finalizing the funding while discussions continue over broader economic cooperation that includes collaboration in the mining sector.Zambia is one of the countries most affected by HIV in southern Africa, and US-backed programs — particularly those under the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) — have long been a cornerstone of the country’s treatment and prevention efforts. The initiative, launched in 2003, has funded treatment and prevention programs worldwide and is credited with saving millions of lives.Minerals and geopoliticsThe report comes as Washington seeks to strengthen supply chains for strategic minerals while competing with China for influence in resource-rich regions.Zambia is a major producer of copper and part of the Central African Copperbelt, one of the world’s most important sources of copper and cobalt — metals essential for electric vehicles, power infrastructure and battery technologies.Zambia seeking global investors to help triple copper output by 2031US officials have framed broader economic partnerships with African countries as part of efforts to secure supply chains while supporting economic development. However, critics say conditioning humanitarian aid on resource access could blur the line between development assistance and geopolitical competition.Representative Gregory Meeks, ranking member of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, warned that tying health funding to mineral access risks undermining decades of global health diplomacy. “Lifesaving aid should not be conditioned on opaque business deals benefiting the president’s allies,” he told the NYT.‘Transactional’ aid debateAnalysts say the approach reflects a broader shift toward more transactional foreign aid arrangements, particularly as competition intensifies between the US and China for influence and access to strategic resources in Africa.Some observers argue that linking health funding to economic cooperation — including mining — marks a departure from traditional global health programs that historically operated independently of commercial deals.Others say the strategy reflects the growing importance of critical minerals in global geopolitics, particularly as countries race to secure supplies needed for the energy transition and advanced manufacturing.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
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