US Virgin Islands suing JPMorgan Chase over Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking

Documents accuse bank of ‘turning a blind eye’ to illegal activities committed by their clientThe US Virgin Islands is suing the bank JPMorgan Chase accusing it of helping Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking of women and girls, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in New York.The documents submitted by the US Virgin Islands’ (USVI) attorney general accuse JPMorgan of “turning a blind eye” to illegal activities committed by Epstein – a client of the bank – on his private island, Little St James, which is part of the Caribbean US territory. Continue reading...