|
12.06.2024 00:09:46
US weighs more limits on China’s access to chips needed for AI
THE Biden administration is considering further restrictions on China’s access to chip technology used for artificial intelligence (AI), targeting new hardware that’s only now making its way into the market, sources familiar with the matter said.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!