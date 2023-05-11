USA Communications deploys Adtran to provide ultra-fast broadband to East Iowa

Adtran today announced that USA Communications is leveraging its flexible and scalable broadband solution to provide high-speed internet services to rural and urban customers across Eastern Iowa. The new network utilizes Adtran’s 10Gbit/s fiber access platform and XGS-PON technology, enabling the service provider to deliver increased reliability, better security and symmetrical, multigigabit speeds. By deploying Adtran’s fiber solution, USA Communications is set to empower Iowa-based businesses to innovate and grow while opening the door to a future of enhanced digital experiences for previously underserved residential customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005402/en/

Adtran’s fiber access platform is helping USA Communications deliver high-speed connectivity to homes and businesses throughout East Iowa. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our new, multigigabit-capable infrastructure enables us to give our customers precisely what they need. At the same time, we’re also building a future-proof network with the connectivity requirements of tomorrow in mind,” said Curt Eldred, GM of USA Communications. "We needed a solution that integrated seamlessly into our existing broadband architecture and one that would just run right out of the box. Having already deployed ADTRAN technology, we were familiar with the open and programmable nature of its solutions as well as the close support and invaluable expertise of its team. From design to installation, the deployment process has been frictionless.”

Adtran’s fiber access platform and XGS-PON technology enable USA Communications to offer multigigabit services to more residential and enterprise customers across Eastern Iowa. Adtran’s open AI-driven solutions and software-defined access approach are designed for interoperability and ease of use. Offering a high degree of scale and flexibility, Adtran’s solutions enable network operators to expand quickly and choose the best deployment option based on their specific requirements. Additionally, Adtran’s software-as-a-service control and management tools make it easy for USA Communications to oversee and maintain its new network.

"Our technology strengthens USA Communications’ position as a leader among the internet service providers operating in Eastern Iowa. By leveraging our solution to expand and enhance its network, it can reach underserved areas and offer more customers access to a range of high-speed services, including multigigabit connectivity,” commented John Scherzinger, SVP of Americas sales at Adtran. ”With its new AI-driven infrastructure, USA Communications is helping the state unlock a world of benefits that will boost the economy and public services and ensure a more prosperous and connected future for everyone.”

Further information on USA Communications is available in this video.

