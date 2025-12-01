USA Compression Partners LP Partnership Units Aktie
USA Compression To Buy J-W Power For $860 Mln
(RTTNews) - USA Compression Partners, LP(USAC), a provider of natural gas compression services, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to acquire J-W Power Company, a privately held provider of compression services in the US, for around $860 million.
Under the terms, USAC will fund $430 million in cash through debt. The company will also issue approximately 18.3 million new USAC units to the seller.
This $430 million is based on the 10-day volume-weighted average price as of November 26, with a collar of $23.25 to $23.50, resulting in an effective price utilized of $23.50.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.
Clint Green, CEO of USAC, said: "By adding J-W Power Company's high-quality fleet and expanding our presence in key basins, we are excited to expand our position as a leading provider of compression services. The combined entity will deliver meaningful scale, broaden customer relationships, and enhance our ability to service the growing demand for natural gas compression."
