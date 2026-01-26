:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
26.01.2026 20:45:00
USA Rare Earth Gets a Government Boost -- Should Investors Be Excited or Cautious?
Rare-earth metals, which are needed for electric vehicles and other advanced technologies, have become a top priority for the Trump administration. China controls most of the world's rare-earth metals, and that's become a pain point in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.As a result, the Trump administration is looking for a way to prop up American rare-earth miners, and it just made possibly its biggest move yet in that direction, announcing on Monday that the Commerce Dept would take a stake in USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR). The stock soared on the news, jumping as much as 29.5% this morning.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
