Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
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17.11.2026 21:45:00
USA Rare Earth Has About $1.2 Billion in Cash, but Generated Just $3 Million in Quarterly Revenue. Which Matters More Right Now?
USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is aiming to be a disruptive player in the mining industry, but it still has a lot of work to do on that front. The company reported its third-quarter results on Nov. 9, posting a loss of $0.02 per share on sales of $3 million. While the company's loss was $0.18 per share better than the average Wall Street analyst estimate, sales for the period came in roughly $10.6 million below expectations.
At the end of Q3, USA Rare Earth had about $1.2 billion in cash and short-term equivalents. The company's cash pile gives it substantial resources to fund operations, but the business has been generating paltry amounts of revenue compared to its market capitalization. Which of these characteristics is more important for investors right now?
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|USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-
|6,64
|-6,94%
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