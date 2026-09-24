USA Rare Eart a Aktie
WKN DE: A412UH / ISIN: US91733P1075
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24.09.2026 15:30:00
USA Rare Earth Is Breaking Ground on Its $1.2 Billion South Carolina Facility. Is It Time to Buy the Critical Minerals Stock?
China's grip on the rare-earth market has exposed a critical weakness in Western supply chains, and USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) aims to turn that vulnerability into an opportunity.
The company is building a fully integrated "mine-to-magnet" business for rare-earth elements and permanent magnets outside China. By connecting mining, processing, alloy production, and magnet manufacturing, USA Rare Earth could become a key supplier of these materials crucial to defense and other technologies.
On Sept. 9, USA Rare Earth announced it was breaking ground on its $1.2 billion South Carolina facility, which will help it reach its long-term goal of producing 10,000 metric tons of magnets and 10,000 metric tons of strip-cast metal. With the new facility under construction, is it time to buy the rare-earth stock?
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Nachrichten zu USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-
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09.08.26
|Ausblick: USA Rare Earth A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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