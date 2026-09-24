USA Rare Eart a Aktie

USA Rare Eart a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A412UH / ISIN: US91733P1075

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24.09.2026 15:30:00

USA Rare Earth Is Breaking Ground on Its $1.2 Billion South Carolina Facility. Is It Time to Buy the Critical Minerals Stock?

China's grip on the rare-earth market has exposed a critical weakness in Western supply chains, and USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) aims to turn that vulnerability into an opportunity.

The company is building a fully integrated "mine-to-magnet" business for rare-earth elements and permanent magnets outside China. By connecting mining, processing, alloy production, and magnet manufacturing, USA Rare Earth could become a key supplier of these materials crucial to defense and other technologies.

On Sept. 9, USA Rare Earth announced it was breaking ground on its $1.2 billion South Carolina facility, which will help it reach its long-term goal of producing 10,000 metric tons of magnets and 10,000 metric tons of strip-cast metal. With the new facility under construction, is it time to buy the rare-earth stock?

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