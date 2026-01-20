USA Rare Eart a Aktie
WKN DE: A412UH / ISIN: US91733P1075
|
20.01.2026 21:53:10
USA Rare Earth Is Surging Today -- Is the Stock a Buy for 2026?
USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) stock is making gains in Tuesday's trading. The company's share price was up 6.8% as of 3:45 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.5%. The stock had been up as much as 14.6% in the daily session. The broader market is getting hit with strong bearish momentum today as investors react to new tariffs and other risk factors related to the U.S.'s attempt to acquire Greenland from Denmark. Despite the valuation pressures, USA Rare Earth stock is moving higher thanks to news that the company is poised to open a new mineral refining facility in France. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
