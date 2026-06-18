USA Rare Eart a Aktie
WKN DE: A412UH / ISIN: US91733P1075
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18.06.2026 22:30:00
USA Rare Earth Now Has $3.5 Billion to Establish a "Mine-to-Magnet" Business That Is Crucial to National Security. Is the Stock a Buy Today?
Rare-earth magnets are central to many modern technologies, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, defense and missile guidance systems, and advanced consumer electronics. For years, the U.S. has become dependent on China for mining and processing raw materials into refined magnets, a trend that has grown into a national security concern.The U.S. is taking steps to achieve full independence in producing rare-earth permanent magnets by reshoring the supply chain, including mining, processing, and manufacturing of these crucial materials. This "mine-to-magnet" strategy has put several mining companies on the map, including USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR).Over the past year, USA Rare Earth has raised significant capital from the U.S. government and outside investors to build its supply chain. Does that make the stock a buy today? Let's dive into the company and find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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