USA Rare Eart a Aktie

USA Rare Eart a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A412UH / ISIN: US91733P1075

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01.10.2026 13:47:47

USA Rare Earth Says Thras Moraitis Assumes CEO Role

(RTTNews) - USA Rare Earth, Inc (USAR), a rare earth, critical minerals and advanced materials company, said Thursday that Thras Moraitis has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, succeeding retired CEO Barbara Humpton.

Moraitis previously served as President of USA Rare Earth.

The company said its operations are organized into three business units: Upstream, covering mining, processing and separation, led by Moraitis; Midstream, covering metals, alloys and powders, led by Chaitan Kansal; and Downstream, covering magnets and derivative products, led by David Bushi.

"We have assembled the capabilities needed to compete across the rare-earth value chain across multiple countries, said Moraitis. "Our immediate priority is to bring these businesses together, establish clear accountability and execute reliably for customers."

On the Nasdaq, USA Rare Earth shares were up nearly 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $14.08 on Wednesday.

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USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A- 13,80 -1,99% USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-

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