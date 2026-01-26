USA Rare Eart a Aktie

USA Rare Eart a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A412UH / ISIN: US91733P1075

26.01.2026 19:01:33

USA Rare Earth Shares Jump 17% After U.S. Government Funding Signal

(RTTNews) - USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR) shares surged on strong volume, rising 17.27 percent, or $4.28, to $29.05 on Monday, after its operating partner announced a significant step toward U.S. government-backed funding.

The move follows news that Texas Mineral Resources Corp. said USA Rare Earth issued a letter of intent with the U.S. government for access to up to $1.6 billion in funding to accelerate the domestic heavy rare earth supply chain.

The stock opened sharply higher at $30.52 versus a previous close of $24.77 but pulled back from early highs during the session on the Nasdaq. Shares traded between $26.38 and $32.07, with the most recent bid at $26.64 and ask at $28.80. Trading activity was heavy, with volume reaching about 75.56 million shares, far above the average volume of roughly 11.76 million shares.

Shares are now trading within a 52-week range of $5.56 to $43.98.

