USA Rare Eart a Aktie
WKN DE: A412UH / ISIN: US91733P1075
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01.09.2026 12:37:00
USA Rare Earth Sits on $1.5 Billion in Cash and Almost No Revenue. Here's How to Value That
USA Rare Earth's (NASDAQ: USAR) goal is to become a leader in critical minerals and a leading production partner for rare-earth elements, oxides, metals, and magnets. The company went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2025, and it's been raising capital by selling its stock. Notably, the mining specialist has sold a significant equity stake to the U.S. government -- with the initial deal working out to a 10% ownership position and options to exercise warrants that could bring the government's ownership position as high as 16%. Thanks to the company's fundraising moves, USA Rare Earth closed out the second quarter with a cash position of roughly $1.53 billion. Meanwhile, the company generated just $5.8 million in revenue in the quarter. With its current market capitalization at roughly $4.4 billion, even though the business is generating very little in sales, how should investors value the company?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-
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09.08.26
|Ausblick: USA Rare Earth A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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