USA Rare Earth Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Rare earth elements have become one of the hottest topics in U.S. politics. These 17 metallic elements are challenging to obtain yet crucial to a variety of high-tech products, including defense and aerospace applications. Currently, China dominates this market, accounting for nearly 70% of the world's supply of these resources.The United States is moving quickly to hedge against the risks of relying on a potential adversary for such scarce materials, recently announcing a significant investment in USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR), a pre-revenue materials stock that aims to lead domestic rare earth element production.Should investors buy, sell, or hold USA Rare Earth stock?
