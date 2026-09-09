Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
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09.09.2026 09:55:00
USA Rare Earth Stock Is Down 60% -- Is September the Month to Buy the Dip?
USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) hasn't been publicly traded for very long, and it is experiencing high volatility, as many new stocks do. The company went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in mid-March 2026, but its lifetime high of $43.98 per share actually came in October 2025, when it was still a pre-merger holding company.
As of this writing, the company's stock is priced at $17.66 per share -- down roughly 54% from its peak. With the stock still down big even as the rare-earth minerals specialist appears to be making meaningful progress, should investors be buying the dip in September?
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-
|17,06
|-3,40%