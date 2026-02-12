Rare Holdings Aktie
USA Rare Earth Stock is Soaring in 2026, Is it Still a Buy?
USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) stock is up an incredible 83% year to date, rising 88.4% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's no doubt about the reason; the company finally secured the collaboration agreement with the U.S. Government that the market had speculated about ever since its peer, MP Materials, got its deal last July. The agreement was announced in late January and has pros and cons for investors. On the one hand, the issue of shares and warrants to the government and private investors diluted existing shareholders' interests and introduced an element of political risk inherent in a public-private collaboration. On the other hand, the raising of $3.1 billion in funding ($1.3 billion in a senior secured loan, and $277 million from the sale of equity to the government, and $1.6 billion in private investment in equity) significantly derisks the company's business plan, and caused management to raise its medium term operational expectations as well as outline financial targets for 2030. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
