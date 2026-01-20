USA Rare Eart a Aktie

USA Rare Eart a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A412UH / ISIN: US91733P1075

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.01.2026 18:58:39

USA Rare Earth Stock Rises Nearly 10% After Strategic Commercial Update

(RTTNews) - USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR) shares climbed 9.89%, trading at $19.44, up $1.75, after the company provided a corporate update highlighting acceleration of key commercial initiatives and strategic positioning within the domestic rare earth supply chain.

The move followed news that USA Rare Earth is advancing its Round Top project commercialization timeline, bringing forward plans to begin commercial production of rare earth elements and accelerate output closer toward late 2028, as well as progress in its vertically integrated "mine-to-magnet" strategy that includes commissioning of Stillwater processing and magnet production facilities.

The update reinforces investor confidence in the company's execution cadence and its role in domestic critical minerals supply independence.

On the day of the announcement, USAR opened near session lows before accelerating to an intraday high well above the prior close as market participants reacted to the operational progress and strategic clarity. The shares trade on the Nasdaq.

USA Rare Earth's 52-week range has reflected significant volatility as the company has executed on key milestones, with the current rally underscoring renewed optimism around its prospects in the critical rare earth supply ecosystem.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A- 20,47 6,61% USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zollsorgen halten an: Dow fester -- ATX höher -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zur Wochenmitte im Plus, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex nachgibt. Der Dow legt daneben zu. Am Mittwoch wiesen die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen