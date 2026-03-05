Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
|
05.03.2026 13:06:00
USA Rare Earth to buy remaining Round Top stake for $73M
USA Rare Earth (Nasdaq: USAR) will acquire the remaining minority interest in the Round Top rare earth deposit in Texas in a $73 million all-stock deal, securing full control of a key US source of critical minerals.The Oklahoma-based company is purchasing all outstanding shares of Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS: TMRC) for about 3.8 million shares of USA Rare Earth common stock. Shares of USA Rare Earth rose about 1% in pre-market trading following the announcement.The deal will make USA Rare Earth the sole operator of the Round Top project, which the company says is the largest known US source of heavy rare earth elements, gallium and beryllium.“This acquisition secures a vital pillar in our strategy to build the world’s leading globally integrated, non-China critical mineral technology platform,” USA Rare Earth CEO Barbara Humpton said.USA Rare Earth has accelerated its development timeline for the Texas project as demand for domestic critical minerals grows. Last year, the company said it expected commercial production to begin in late 2028, two years earlier than its previous target, citing faster progress at its processing facilities and rising US demand.In January, the US Commerce Department agreed to support a $1.6 billion debt-and-equity financing package in exchange for a 10% stake in the company. The funding is intended to help build the Texas mine and a magnet manufacturing facility aimed at supplying the defence and high-tech sectors.Mine-to-magnetThe push aligns with broader US policy efforts to expand domestic critical mineral production and reduce reliance on China, which dominates the global supply chain. President Donald Trump invoked emergency powers last year to accelerate development of US-based critical mineral resources.USA Rare Earth describes itself as a mine-to-magnet solution designed to challenge China’s grip on the permanent magnet supply chain. Under its Accelerated Mining Plan, the company expects to extract nearly 40,000 tonnes per day of rare earth and critical mineral feedstock by 2030.The boards of both companies have approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: USA Rare Earth A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: USA Rare Earth A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-
|19,10
|1,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag tief ins Minus. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.