MP Materials a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012
|
14.02.2026 19:47:00
USA Rare Earth vs. MP Materials: Which Stock Will Make You Richer?
MP Materials (NYSE: MP) and USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) are both after the same goal: to build a supply chain for rare-earth metals and magnets in the U.S. Both companies are still early in the buildout phase, yet which will make you richer will depend on how much risk you're ultimately willing to take.Image source: Getty Images.Of the two, MP looks like the less risky option. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass mine in California, the only active rare-earth metals mine in the U.S. It also operates a magnet factory in Fort Worth, Texas, known as Independence, and it's building a second facility, the "10X Facility," that will lift its total domestic magnet output to an estimated 10,000 metric tons. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
