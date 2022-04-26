USAA Real Estate Builds One of the First Industrial Warehouses Constructed with Sustainable Materials Designed to Reduce Carbon Impact

New 161,000 Square Foot Structure Constructed with Innovative Timber Product That Produces 45% Less CO2 Than Conventional Concrete

SAN ANTONIO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA Real Estate and its development partner, Seefried Industrial Properties, have announced they are near completion of an industrial warehouse development in Dallas Fort Worth that will be among the first ever using sustainable building materials that will reduce the carbon impact of its construction by more than 45%, or the equivalent of a single car's emissions over more than two million miles of travel.

The warehouse in Southfield Park 35, located just south of I-20 near Danieldale and Old Hickory Road in south Dallas County, has been constructed with Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT), a precision designed wood product that replaces the concrete tilt-wall panels of a typical industrial warehouse. Conventional construction methods are predicated on the use of concrete, which produces 8% of global carbon emissions annually. By relying on this wood product rather than steel and concrete, the carbon intensive construction process is mitigated almost by half. Each CLT panel is constructed to 132nd of an inch within specifications.

The 60-foot CLT panels of the warehouse originate from a vast forest in British Columbia, Canada that is closely regulated by federal authorities, who allow only 1% of available timber to be cultivated and mandate that two trees be planted for each one that is harvested. "Consistent with our ambition to be more imaginative about limiting the environmental impact of our development projects, we are leveraging renewable resources harvested in a sustainable manner" said Lange Allen, managing director at USAA Real Estate. "In addition to the dramatically reduced carbon footprint of CLT, tenants will recognize the material as aesthetically superior to the standard conventional steel and concrete design of 'tilt up' walls, as well as the operational benefits of the related energy efficiency that CLT affords."

"This property has the potential to set a new precedent for sustainable warehouse construction," Josh Hullum, USAA Real Estate's construction management director added. "Along with the market's tremendous demand for warehouse product, tenants have an intense and growing appetite for building solutions that have these environmental attributes."

The CLT materials, which remain exposed on the interior of the warehouse, are supplemented with MEGASLAB concrete systems, a proprietary admixture for the building's slab and site paving that relies upon reduced cement but maintains remarkable durability and strength. The warehouse is situated on 8.57 acres within the 157-acre Southfield Park 35 development.

"Being part of a groundbreaking project focused strictly on using sustainably-harvested timber and eco-friendly materials is monumental in our market with promising room for future growth," said Jonathan Stites, senior vice president at Seefried Properties. "We are proud to lead construction of a project utilizing CLT and MEGASLAB systems, which ensures structural integrity, workplace wellbeing and the reduction of greenhouse gasses."

Chris Teesdale and Tom Pearson with Colliers International will be marketing the project.

About USAA Real Estate

Along with its affiliate companies, USAA Real Estate invests across the risk spectrum and capital stack, managing over $36 billion in net assets under management for its global client base. USAA Real Estate provides strategic capital for thematic investing, capitalizing on the accelerating demand for technology-driven real estate assets. Investments are diversified across North America and Europe, with a portfolio that includes e-commerce logistics and distribution centers, media production facilities and data centers, as well as multifamily, office and hotel properties. For more information, visit usrealco.com.

About Seefried

Seefried Industrial Properties is a nationally recognized leader in industrial real estate, with 37 years of development, leasing and management experience. Over the years, the company has been trusted for its transparency, distinctive competencies, financial strength, leadership and vision and today remains committed to providing efficient and economical solutions that generate competitive advantages for our clients and investors. Since inception, the firm has built over $13 billion in development volume in 50+ markets across the U.S. Seefried is based in Atlanta, with regional offices in Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago and Phoenix. For more information visit www.seefriedproperties.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usaa-real-estate-builds-one-of-the-first-industrial-warehouses-constructed-with-sustainable-materials-designed-to-reduce-carbon-impact-301533197.html

SOURCE USAA Real Estate