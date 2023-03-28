Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 19:00:00

USAA Releases Top 10 States for Vehicle Thefts

SAN ANTONIO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle thefts continue to rise across the nation as USAA members have experienced an 8% increase in total theft of vehicles since 2021. USAA alone saw more than 20,000 vehicles stolen in 2022 and wants vehicle owners to be aware of how they can help safeguard their vehicles.

USAA Logo (PRNewsfoto/USAA)

Top 10 States for USAA Vehicle Theft Claims in 2022:

  • Texas
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Washington
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Virginia
  • Oregon
  • North Carolina
  • Maryland

    • Keeping your vehicle secure is vital to the safety of yourself, your family, and your belongings. Here are five simple ways you can help prevent vehicle thefts:

  • Never leave your keys inside your car when it is unattended.
  • Always lock your car, even while driving.
  • If you park outside, park in a well-lit area.
  • Keep valuables out of sight from passersby.
  • Install an anti-theft, vehicle immobilizer or tracking system.

    • For additional tips visit usaa.com/protectmycar.

    USAA 
    Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 37,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

    Copyright © 2023 USAA.

    Membership eligibility and product restrictions apply and are subject to change. Auto insurance provided by United Services Automobile Association and its property and casualty affiliates, San Antonio, Texas.

    Contact: USAA Media Relations                                                                                                                    
    External_Communications@usaa.com
    210-498-0940

     

     

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usaa-releases-top-10-states-for-vehicle-thefts-301783614.html

    SOURCE USAA

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX klar im Plus -- Asiens Aktienmärkte letztlich mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mehrheitlich fester.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen