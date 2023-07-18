USAging and GroundGame.Health Launch New Interoperability and Data Affinity Group at 2023 Conference and Tradeshow in Salt Lake City

Annual conference and tradeshow is the country's largest gathering of local leaders in aging.

TAMPA, Fla., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundGame.Health (GGH), the leading solution that connects Community Based Organizations with Payers and Providers to meet Social Determinant of Health (SDoH) needs on the Ground, launched a new partnership with USAging, while serving as a premier sponsor of the USAging Conference and Tradeshow for the second year in a row. The Conference, July 16-19 in Salt Lake City, includes 1,200 local leaders in aging along with government experts, policymakers, business leaders, and other Aging Network practitioners.

The hub of the expanding GroundGame.Health USAging partnership is a new and exciting Interoperability and Data Affinity Group. This new group will feature year-round in-person and virtual interactions, as well as an engagement platform to facilitate collaboration and connection among members. The commitment is for three years.

USAging members cite interoperability/data as one of their top challenges, and the demand for this Affinity Group comes directly from local leaders. Coming together like this will enable previously unconnected Community Based Organizations (CBOs) to share best practices and speak with a more unified voice when interacting with policymakers as well as large national payers and providers. Sandy Markwood, USAging CEO, announced the Affinity Group and partnership at Conference general sessions. GroundGame.Health was selected by USAging as the Founding Partner for the Affinity Group and engagement platform because of their proven track record efficiently delivering resources to Community Based Organizations on the Ground, where it could help the most people and empower CBOs to scale their missions.

There are currently more than 55 million Americans age 65 or older. Within this age group, 14% of all expenditures are health-related, compared to just 8% for all others. It is estimated that the majority of risk factors that affect health outcomes for people age 65+ sit beyond the traditional scope of care.

Research by the American Journal for Preventive Medicine suggests that Social Determinant of Health (SDOH) risk factors can affect up to 80% of an individual's overall health outcome.

"The only way to truly make a difference is to talk one to one with people who need assistance," said Susan Rawlings Molina , co-Founder and CEO, GroundGame.Health. "During just the most recent 12 months, we are proud to have been able to address nearly 80,000 SDoH needs. Through our platform and partnerships, we connect the unconnected™."

Much of the work to meet SDoH needs for seniors is performed by local Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs). USAging is the association representing and supporting the national network of AAAs, composed of the local leaders who develop, coordinate, and deliver a wide range of home and community-based services, including information and referral/assistance, case management, home-delivered and congregate meals, in-home services, caregiver supports, transportation, evidence-based health and wellness programs, long-term care ombudsman programs and more.

The USAging Conference and Tradeshow is the country's largest gathering of local leaders in aging, with a rich history of peer-to-peer learning, federal policy and trends insight, and industry learning opportunities.

If you are interested in learning more about the positive impact GroundGame.Health has on the health and wellness of local communities, please visit their sponsored Conversation Café, located on the USAging Conference and Tradeshow main floor. For those not attending this year's event, please visit our website .

About GroundGame.Health

GroundGame.Health is a team of healthcare leaders who have come together to create a platform and process that opens the power of innovation, data-driven insights, and relationships to smash barriers in the healthcare ecosystem. This means resources get to ground level where they amplify and accelerate the missions of community-based organizations to help people who need it most. GroundGame.Health already has proven success with one of the nation's largest payers and hundreds of ground level organizations to improve outcomes, lower costs, and enable people to live their best quality lives.

