USANA Health Sciences Expands Collegiate Athlete Partnerships With Utah

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) and University of Utah Athletics announced on Wednesday a new partnership to support more than 500 student-athletes across 19 sports.

Through the partnership, USANA will provide Utah student-athletes with access to nutritional products, name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities, and community-focused initiatives.

The companies will also work with the USANA Foundation to create opportunities for student-athletes to participate in community initiatives and support local causes.

The partnership is expected to support student-athlete health and performance while helping athletes build their personal brands and engage with the local community.

USANA said the agreement expands its longstanding commitment to supporting elite athletes and teams around the world across a wide range of sports.

The partnership also connects USANA with the University of Utah through its founder, Dr. Myron Wentz, who earned his Ph.D. in microbiology from the university before founding USANA in Salt Lake City in 1992.

Utah Athletics said access to USANA's third-party sport-tested supplements will support its Performance Nutrition program, with dietitians working individually with student-athletes on nutrition, recovery and health.

The University of Utah sponsors 19 NCAA sports programs and is a member of the Big 12 Conference.

USANA Health Sciences provides nutrition, skincare and healthy living products and operates in more than 25 countries.

USNA shares Tuesday's closed at $14.83, down 0.13%.