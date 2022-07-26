Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
USANA Health Sciences Q2 Income Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $19.16 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $38.23 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.5% to $264.47 million from $336.84 million last year.

USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $19.16 Mln. vs. $38.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.13 -Revenue (Q2): $264.47 Mln vs. $336.84 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.85 - $4.45 Full year revenue guidance: $1.015 - $1.065 Bln

