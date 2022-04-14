USANA issues emergency charitable grant to help feed Ukrainian refugees in Europe

SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA was founded 30 years ago with a mission to make the world a healthier place for everyone. This vision has led to more than $22 million USD and 57 million meals donated by the company in the past 10 years alone. As a global company with markets across Europe, USANA and its Foundation are stepping up to help those suffering from the war in Ukraine. Through an emergency grant request from Children's Hunger Fund, USANA is donating $50,000 USD in aid to help feed Ukrainian refugees who have crossed into Poland and Romania, along with money for food purchases for those still living in Ukraine.

"The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is just heartbreaking, and I am proud USANA is able to provide assistance to those in need," says Kevin Guest, USANA's chairman and CEO. "As a nutrition company, we understand the importance of a proper meal. This emergency grant will go a long way to help the Children's Hunger Fund feed thousands of refugees. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the region. We hope for a peaceful resolution soon."

The money USANA is granting will be split into two parts. The first $30,000 will purchase food for Ukrainian refugees crossing into Romania and, if circumstances permit, food for individuals still in Ukraine who need aid. It will provide resources for 1,500–2,000 refugees.

The remaining $20,000 will purchase $10,000 in food for refugees crossing into Poland, with the other $10,000 for food for Slavic Gospel Association pastors in Ukraine who continue to help families still living in the country. An estimated 1,400–1,600 refugees and displaced people will be helped.

"USANA has always been a company that answers the call for disaster relief. And when the Children's Hunger Fund requested a grant to help Ukrainian refugees, we immediately set the wheels in motion," says Brian Paul, president of the USANA Foundation. "Our Foundation's mission is to end malnutrition for good, and refugees fleeing a war is an epicenter for hunger. It's our hope that even something as small as a fresh meal is enough to help families survive this crisis."

To donate and support the USANA Foundation's mission to fight malnutrition around the world, please click here.

About The USANA Foundation

The USANA (NYSE: USNA) Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created by USANA Health Sciences, Inc. to expand and enhance its ongoing charitable efforts. Its mission is to provide immediate and long-term global food relief for those in severe need. Through a network of community-driven partnerships, they nourish, equip, and drop hunger and malnutrition throughout the world.

About Children's Hunger Fund

Children's Hunger Fund (CHF) relieves the suffering of children and families living in some of the most impoverished communities around the world by working with groups of local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and churches in areas of poverty. CHF equips local churches with resources and training to deliver practical expressions of hope in the form of much-needed food and other basic supplies directly to the homes of struggling families.

USANA

International Headquarters

www.USANA.com

Media Contact: Brian Paul

President-USANA Foundation

(801) 954-7722

media@USANAinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usana-issues-emergency-charitable-grant-to-help-feed-ukrainian-refugees-in-europe-301525601.html

SOURCE USANA