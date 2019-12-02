USANA was named No. 1 Vitamin and Supplement Brand in Philippines*

Euromonitor announces USANA No. 1 Brand in Philippines

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, a leader in the health and wellness industry, was named the number one vitamin and dietary supplement brand in Philippines*. This claim was granted by Euromonitor, the world's leading provider for global business intelligence, market analysis and consumer insights.

This claim certification is based on its latest research. Euromonitor's research solutions are there to help support decisions on how to grow your business. The research for this claim was conducted in April to June 2019. It will be in the Euromonitor's Consumer Health 2020 edition. The claim is valid for one year.

"Receiving a claim like this in the Philippines is a huge achievement," said Aurora "Duday" Gaston, regional vice president of Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand. "It sets us apart from our competition and puts us on the top."

USANA has been present in the Philippines for more than ten years. The corporate office opened in 2009 at the Enterprise Center in Makati, the country's business capital. This recognition from Euromonitor is another big milestone for USANA Philippines.

"We are ecstatic to earn a claim like this in the Philippines," said Dan Macuga, chief communications and marketing officer. "This is a wonderful accomplishment for USANA earning different awards and certifications not only in the US but internationally."

*Claim: "USANA – No. 1 Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Brand in Philippines"

Footnote: "Source Euromonitor International Limited; Vitamins and Dietary Supplements; % retail value share, 2019 data. CH2020ed."

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust.

