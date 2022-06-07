|
07.06.2022 15:47:06
USB Type-C To Become Common Charging Port For Portable Electronics Devices In The EU, By Autumn 2024
(RTTNews) - The Parliament and Council negotiators have reached a provisional agreement on the amended Radio Equipment Directive, which establishes a single charging solution for all small and medium-sized portable electronic devices in the EU. Under the new rules mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of manufacturer. Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements.
The charging speed is also harmonised for devices that support fast charging, which allows charging devices at the same speed with any compatible charger.
