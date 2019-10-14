USC to Host Conference on Risks and Disruption in Sports, Television, Data, and Insurance

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Southern California will host a full-day exploration of the opportunities and threats to business in sports, television, data analytics, and insurance at the 2019 Risk Management Symposium on November 19.

Experts from the USC Marshall School of Business, USC Leventhal School of Accounting, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, and USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences will be joined by executives from the entertainment, professional sports, big data, insurance industries, and government for extensive conversations about the evolving nature of risk and risk management today and what it means for businesses and municipalities tomorrow.

The full agenda is available online (https://www.marshall.usc.edu/departments/leventhal-school-accounting/leventhal-conferences/risk-management-symposium) and included below.

WHAT: 2019 USC Risk Management Symposium

WHEN: November 19, 2019

WHERE: USC Town & Gown

Symposium Agenda

7:30 am Registration and Continental Breakfast

8:15 am Welcome

William Holder , Dean, USC Leventhal School of Accounting (https://www.marshall.usc.edu/departments/leventhal-school-accounting)

, Dean, Leventhal School of Accounting (https://www.marshall.usc.edu/departments/leventhal-school-accounting) John Forry , Managing Director, CBIZ MHM (https://www.cbiz.com/)

, Managing Director, CBIZ MHM (https://www.cbiz.com/) Kristen Jaconi , Director, Risk Management Program, & Adjunct Professor, USC Leventhal School of Accounting

8:30 am Insuretech: Envisioning the Future of Risk Finance

Eric Boyum , Managing Director, Aon (https://www.aon.com/home/index.html)

, Managing Director, Aon (https://www.aon.com/home/index.html) Ward Ching , Adjunct Professor, USC Leventhal School of Accounting, & Managing Director, Aon

, Adjunct Professor, Leventhal School of Accounting, & Managing Director, Aon Kate Stillwell , CEO, Jumpstart Insurance (https://www.jumpstartrecovery.com/)

, CEO, Jumpstart Insurance (https://www.jumpstartrecovery.com/) Hank Watkins , Regional Director & President, Americas, Lloyd's (https://www.lloyds.com/)

10:20 am Views from Women at the Top: Emerging Risks in Professional Sports

Michelle Darringer , Senior Director, Risk Management, Los Angeles Dodgers (https://www.mlb.com/dodgers)

, Senior Director, Risk Management, Los Angeles Dodgers (https://www.mlb.com/dodgers) Darline Llopis , Controller, Los Angeles Rams (https://www.therams.com/)

, Controller, Los Angeles Rams (https://www.therams.com/) Zareen Morrison , Director, Risk Management, H&S Ventures (http://hscapitalventures.com/)

, Director, Risk Management, H&S Ventures (http://hscapitalventures.com/) Samantha Stewart , Vice President, Human Resources, Los Angeles Lakers (https://www.nba.com/lakers/)

12:00 pm Luncheon & Fireside Chat: The XFL in the City of Angels

Willow Bay , Dean, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism (https://annenberg.usc.edu/)

, Dean, Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism (https://annenberg.usc.edu/) Heather Brooks Karatz , President, Los Angeles Wildcats (https://www.xfl.com/teams/los-angeles)

1:30 pm Television: Risks on an Ever-Shifting Horizon

Ken Basin, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Affairs, Paramount Television (https://www.paramount.com/television/paramount-television)

Hanish Patel , Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting (https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/services/consulting.html)

, Managing Director, (https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/services/consulting.html) Dan Scharf , Global Head of Business Affairs, Amazon Studios (https://studios.amazon.com/)

, Global Head of Business Affairs, Amazon Studios (https://studios.amazon.com/) Andrew Wallenstein , Co-Editor-in-Chief, Variety (https://variety.com/)

3:20 pm Data Analytics: Revolutionizing Risk Management

Gaya Branderhorst , Director, KPMG (https://home.kpmg/xx/en/home.html)

, Director, KPMG (https://home.kpmg/xx/en/home.html) Aysun Ceyhan , Manager Advanced Analytics, FM Global (https://www.fmglobal.com/)

, Manager Advanced Analytics, FM Global (https://www.fmglobal.com/) Janet Comenos , CEO, Spotted (https://spotted.us/)

, CEO, Spotted (https://spotted.us/) Thomas Jordan , University Professor & Professor of Earth Sciences, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences (https://dornsife.usc.edu/)

, University Professor & Professor of Earth Sciences, Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences (https://dornsife.usc.edu/) Dr. Robert Reville , President and CEO, Praedicat (https://www.praedicat.com/)

, President and CEO, Praedicat (https://www.praedicat.com/) Steve Robles , Assistant CEO for Risk Management and Privacy, Los Angeles County (https://www.lacounty.gov/)

5:00 pm Networking Reception

About the USC Leventhal Risk Management Program

The Risk Management Program educates the next generation of risk management leaders for an increasingly complex and interconnected business environment. A curriculum focused on stimulating critical thinking and sharpening analytical skills equips students to meet the risk challenges of tomorrow.

Borne out of a collaboration with the Southern California risk management industry, the Program emphasizes professional development through internships, mentorships, and networking events. For more information, please visit https://www.marshall.usc.edu/departments/leventhal-school-accounting/academic-programs/risk-management-program.

Continuing Professional Education Credit

USC Leventhal School of Accounting is registered with the National Association of State Board of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State Boards of Accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints or concerns regarding registered sponsors may be addressed to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 150 Fourth Avenue North, Suite 700, Nashville, TN, 37219-2417. Web site: www.nasba.org.

This program is designed to qualify for 9 hours of CPE credit. Letters of attendance will be available upon written request only. Registrants wanting to receive a certificate must submit a completed CPE credit form at the conclusion of the conference. If you have any questions, please contact Leventhalevents@marshall.usc.edu.

