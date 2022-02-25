|
25.02.2022 20:30:00
UScellular Offering Support to Customers with Free Calls to Ukraine
CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help customers needing to connect with family, friends and loved ones, UScellular is offering customers free calls to Ukraine from the United States. From Feb. 25 through March 31, customers can make outbound calls to Ukraine with no international dialing rates applied.
Postpaid customers will have charges automatically waived. Prepaid customers whose plans allow for international dialing can call customer service at 1-888-944-9400 or *611 from their mobile phone to receive credits for applicable calls.
For more information on UScellular's international dialing options, go to https://www.uscellular.com/plans/international/long-distance.
About UScellular
UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com. Connect with UScellular on social media at facebook.com/uscellular, twitter.com/uscellular, instagram.com/uscellular, YouTube.com/uscellularcorp and linkedin.com/company/uscellular.
For more information, contact:
Katie Frey, UScellular
773-317-0002
Katie.frey@uscellular.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uscellular-offering-support-to-customers-with-free-calls-to-ukraine-301490807.html
SOURCE USCC Services, LLC
