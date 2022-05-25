UScellular selects Ericsson for C-band deployment

PLANO, Texas, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on over 10 years of collaboration dating back to the initial launch of 4G, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and UScellular today announced an agreement to help accelerate the ongoing enhancements to UScellular's 5G network. The deal includes the deployment of UScellular's recently acquired C-band and 3.45GHz spectrum, opening up the opportunity for enhanced Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

"Ericsson's technology expertise has helped us keep our customers connected for many years, and we look forward to working with them on this next evolution of our 5G network," said Mike Irizarry, executive vice president and chief technology officer at UScellular. "These deployments are an important step in our multi-year 5G plan to provide our customers an unmatched network experience."

Ericsson brings an intelligent Antenna Integrated Radio (AIR) unit together with Ericsson's Uplink Booster enabling instant channel knowledge and minimal fronthaul consumption, as well as leading network expertise to support UScellular's plan to build out mid-band capacity for both mobile and FWA customers. Ericsson's advanced mid-band coverage extension functionality with Carrier Aggregation network solutions will increase coverage and capacity for UScellular customers both at home and on the go.

"5G has the power to radically transform connectivity for industry, small business, and consumers, at home and on the go, in the city and in the countryside," said Eric Boudriau, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Regional Carriers, Ericsson North America. "Ericsson has a valued, long-standing relationship with UScellular, and we share their commitment to providing a resilient and sustainable network through the use of industry-leading innovations, ultimately elevating the customer experience."

UScellular's network evolution is made possible in part by the latest Ericsson Radio System portfolio of C-band and 3.45GHz equipment together with Ericsson RAN Compute platform that offers a flexible architecture, multi-mode support in a single board, enabling a fast roll out, with the smallest possible footprint and a low power consumption. This adds to UScellular's existing deployment of Ericsson RAN technologies, including low-band and millimeter wave 5G (mmWave) equipment with mmWave extended range functionality and services to support consumer, residential and enterprise 5G use cases. UScellular expects to activate this mid-band spectrum for customer use by the end of 2023.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com. Connect with UScellular on social media at facebook.com/uscellular, twitter.com/uscellular, instagram.com/uscellular, YouTube.com/uscellularcorp and linkedin.com/company/uscellular.

