USD Partners LP Files Form 15 to Voluntarily Deregister and Suspend SEC Reporting Obligations

USD Partners LP (OTC: USDP) (the "Partnership”) announced today that it filed a Form 15 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) to deregister its common units representing limited partner under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act”), and to suspend its reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act. The Partnership’s obligation to file periodic reports with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, will be suspended immediately upon filing of the Form 15. Once the Form 15 is effective, which is expected to occur within 90 days of filing, the Partnership will no longer be a public reporting company and its obligations to file other reports with the SEC will also be suspended.

About USD Partners LP

USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC ("USD”) to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies, refiners and marketers. The Partnership’s principal assets include a network of crude oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The Partnership’s operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.

USD, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North America. USD’s solutions create flexible market access for customers in significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USD is currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit train capabilities. For additional information, please visit texasdeepwater.com. Information on websites referenced in this release is not part of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and OTC Pink Market Trading

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding the deregistration of the Common Units under the Exchange Act, the Partnership’s status as a public reporting company and its obligations to file various reports with the SEC. Words and phrases such as "expect,” "plan,” "intent,” "believes,” "projects,” "anticipates,” "subject to” and similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements relating to the Partnership are based on management’s expectations, estimates and projections about the Partnership, its interests, market conditions, and the energy industry in general on the date this press release was issued. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include those factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Partnership’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Partnership’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Partnership provides no assurance with respect to whether any market for the common units will be maintained or any price at which the common units may trade. Investors are cautioned that trading unregistered securities quoted on the OTC Pink Market is more limited, subject to greater liquidity risk and additional restrictions than trading registered securities listed on a national securities exchange. Investing in unregistered securities is not suitable for all investors. Investors should consult their own attorneys, accountants and/or other advisors as to the legal, tax, regulatory, accounting, economic and related aspects of investment in unregistered securities and its suitability for them.

