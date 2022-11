USDCHF may be driven lower

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

MINUTES of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which took place on Nov 1 to Nov 2, 2022, revealed the Federal Reserve’s intentions to slow down on the increase in benchmark rates due to lower than expected US CPI data. This has lifted optimism for a slower pace of interest rate increases. The minutes also highlighted a more cautionary tone, that a balance is needed in considering the inherent risks of a rapid contractionary monetary policy. This resulted in a general decline in the perceived value of the US dollar