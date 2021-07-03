Use of Advanced Ceramics in Electronic Components and Circuits: Impact on Advanced Ceramics Market

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The advanced ceramics market is expected to grow by USD 2.90 billion during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of over 5%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Use of advanced ceramics in electronic components and circuits to drive growth. As per Technavio, the development of advanced ceramic coatings will also have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Advanced Ceramics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the advanced ceramics market by End-user (Housing and construction, Aerospace, Medical, Electrical, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, and North America).

72% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia are the key markets for advanced ceramics in APAC. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The use of advanced ceramics in medical implants and devices will facilitate the advanced ceramics market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

