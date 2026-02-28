Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
|
28.02.2026 16:45:00
Use This ETF to Earn Dividends From Berkshire Hathaway
Extracting dividend income from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) is impossible because the company doesn't pay a dividend.That's an interesting state of affairs because the conglomerate's equity portfolio contains many dividend-paying stocks, including some with lengthy payout growth profiles such as American Express and Coca-Cola, among others. Alone, Coca-Cola pays $816 million in dividends to Berkshire, and in aggregate, Berkshire collects billions of dollars in yearly payouts from its portfolio companies.This ETF is an income play on Berkshire Hathaway. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
