Used Cooking Oil Market by Source and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Used Cooking Oil Market by Source (Household Sector and Commercial Sector) and Application (Bio Diesel, Oleo Chemicals, Animal Feed and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868958/?utm_source=PRN



Used cooking oil also known as waste cooking oil is obtained as a result of the repeated use of vegetable oils for food in restaurants, hotels, and food industries as well as household sectors. The used cooking oil can be obtained from a range of vegetable oil including sunflower, palm, rape, soya, and others and are usually available in huge volume in mixed composition. Used cooking oil is a substitute of vegetable oil in the production of biodiesel, oleo chemicals, and animal feed. The used cooking is considered as a waste material and does not compete in the market. Thus, it has low cost than vegetable oil and is easily available in bulk quantities. This drives the growth of the used cooking oil market.

Rise in use of used cooking oil for the production of biodiesel fuels the growth of the used cooking oil market. In addition, the wide application of used cooking in the production of hydrogen gas, bio lubricants, grease, oleo chemicals, animal feed, and others also increases the demand for used cooking oil in these industries. This in turn fosters the used cooking oil market growth. However, the rise in theft of used cooking oil and the lack of awareness regarding the use of used cooking oil especially among the household sectors is anticipated to hamper the growth of the used cooking oil market in the upcoming years. Nevertheless, the rise in adoption of used cooking oil in the oleo chemical industry and the initiatives taken by the government for the collection of used cooking oil is expected to offer immense opportunity for used cooking oil market in the upcoming years.



The global used cooking oil market is segmented on the basis of source, application, and region. By source, it is classified into household sector and commercial sector. By application, it is divided into bio diesel, oleo chemicals, animal feed and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global used cooking oil market analysis focus on prominent strategy to overcome competition and to maintain as well as improve their share worldwide. Some of the major players in the global used cooking oil industry analyzed in this report include Valley Proteins, Inc., Proper Oils Company Ltd, Proper Oils Company Ltd, Arrow Oils Ltd, Olleco, Waste Oil Recyclers, Grand Natural Inc., GREASECYCLE, Brocklesby Limited, and Oz Oils Pty Ltd.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global used cooking oil market from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.



Key Market Segments

• By Source

o Household Sector

o Commercial Sector

• By Application

o Biodiesel

o Oleo Chemicals

o Animal feed

o Others



• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico



o Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Netherlands

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Australia

- Japan

- Rest of Asia-Pacific



o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868958/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/used-cooking-oil-market-by-source-and-application--global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-2019-2026-301019575.html

SOURCE Reportlinker