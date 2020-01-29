Used Vehicles less than five-years-old now available at Coast to Coast Motors

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals that are searching for a used vehicle many times have to purchase a vehicle that is eight, nine, or sometimes even ten years old. When this happens, there are often added expenses due to parts beginning to wear out. Coast to Coast Motors has an incredibly diverse inventory that this is not the case. Customers seeking that perfect used vehicle that is less than five-years-old will have a better chance of finding what they are looking for at Coast to Coast Motors.

In addition, the inventory that is five-years-old or newer has many driver-assist features. These will vary among vehicles. Some include a Pre-Collision System, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor and many more.

Vehicles that are sold at Coast to Coast Motors are not just put in the showroom immediately upon their arrival. There is a rigorous multipoint inspection that all of the vehicles go through. If a vehicle does not pass the inspection, then the dealership will not sell it to its customers.

Finally, Coast to Coast Motors is a buy-here-pay-here dealership. This means that if individuals have been turned down for a loan because of bad credit or no credit, the individuals still have an option. They can receive financing right from the dealership.

Interested parties that would like to learn more about the selection of inventory at Coast to Coast Motors that is less than five-years-old can view the dealership's online inventory at https://www.ctcautogroup.com/. Otherwise, the dealership can be reached by phone by calling 888-418-8517. Finally, those that wish to personally speak with someone can visit one of the dealership's locations in Houston, Conroe, Enid, Oklahoma City or Tulsa.

