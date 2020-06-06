Users of RebatesMe Enjoy Boosted Cash Back Rates During Member Appreciation Week

PORTLAND, Ore., June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Members of the popular site RebatesMe can earn cash back rewards from more than 3,000 online stores. During its Member Appreciation Week, those loyal customers get to capitalize on double cash back rates and exclusive savings offers between June 5 and June 12.

For the entire week cash back rates will be boosted for some of RebatesMe most popular brands including: Adidas, Clinique, Bloomingdale's, and more. For 2 days of the event, June 9 and June 10, RebatesMe is going a step further and doubling the amount of cash back for the below merchants.



Adidas

Bobbi Brown

Clarins

Clinique

eBags

Estee Lauder

Finish Line

Harrods

Harvey Nichols

Kiehl's

Net-a-Porter

Pat McGrath

Peter Thomas Roth

This limited event gives RebatesMe members more opportunities to save money and earn larger cash back bonuses. Cash back sites don't focus on a particular brand or industry - giving users the ability to earn money back from almost anything they need.

With how expansive the world of e-commerce is, finding the best deal can prove difficult. RebatesMe focuses on providing its members the best deals online, and Member Appreciation Week is one way the company helps its users stretch their dollar even further.

About: RebatesMe.com

Since 2013, RebatesMe has been offering people around the world cashback, deals, and discounts when they shop online. Headquartered in Portland Oregon, RebatesMe is a leading cashback site for US consumers. RebatesMe partners with over 3,000 stores across the globe in order to connect people with great deals. For more information visit http://www.rebatesme.com

SOURCE RebatesMe LLC