USI Builds Its Third Antenna Chamber Measurement System that will Speed Up Test Time Threefold in 2020

SHANGHAI, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USI (SSE: 601231), a leading electronics designer and manufacturer in the world, announced that it is currently building its third antenna chamber measurement system with a targeted completion date in the first quarter of 2020. This development will enable USI to expand its service offerings and provide clients a highly efficient one-stop solution in antenna design, integration and testing services.

Since the launch of its first 3D antenna chamber measurement system ten years ago, USI has always been committed to developing new antenna technologies and equipment to improve simulation and measurement accuracy. The new antenna chamber measurement system will bring about technical and performance upgrades in multiple aspects, including multi-probe measurement antennas that can test three times faster than single-probe antennas. The system can also test frequency ranges from 400MHz to 6GHz which could support WiFi 6GHz and 5G NR Sub6 frequency bands, and can be further upgraded to support 400MHz-10GHz frequency bands in the future.

New applications and technologies centering around the Internet of Everything (IoE) in the 5G era are gradually coming to fruition, which will bring new opportunities and challenges across the electronics industry chain. "With the advent of the 5G era and the need for automated warehouse logistics management driven by the worldwide e-commerce boom, it is an inevitable trend to apply this innovative technology to handheld industrial devices," said Fred Chen, Senior Director of Research & Development Division I of USI.

Compared with general consumer electronics products, handheld industrial devices are drop-proof, dust-resistant and water-proof rated, and usually incorporate barcode scanning capabilities, super capacitors and electronic heating pads for rugged business environments and to withstand harsh conditions. In contrast with existing 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, WiFi and GPS wireless technologies, 5GNR technologies present antenna R&D engineers with different design integration challenges. "Exploring ways to provide customers with more accurate and rapid 5GNR antenna development, design and system integration services will be a key priority for USI," said Fred Chen.

As a leading provider of wireless solutions, USI is also developing 5G millimeter-wave antennas for handheld industrial devices using simulation software that integrates antenna design with 3D modelling of existing 4G handheld industrial devices to analyze system attributes and, adjust related antenna design features to achieve optimal RF performance. Such research efforts will enable USI to accumulate experiences in system integration with 5G millimeter-wave antenna simulation technologies, and accelerate future project development and optimize product performance.

Most system vendors outsource antenna design and manufacturing, while those few with in-house antenna design teams often lack the capabilities of antenna simulation and system integration. USI boasts a portfolio of complete antenna design capabilities and measurement facilities, which can help customers optimize radio frequency performance and enhance product competitiveness. USI's investment in a 5G millimeter-wave antenna research and development laboratory is aimed at providing the market with superior RF solution design and robust performance verification services for 5G products.

About USI

USI (SSE: 601231), Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., provides design, miniaturization, material sourcing, manufacturing, logistics, and after services of electronic devices/modules for brand owners. USI is a member of ASE Technology Holding (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) and has many years of experience in the electronics manufacturing services industry and leverages the industry-leading technology of ASE Group, which enables USI to offer customer diversified products in the sectors of wireless communication, computer and storage, consumer, industrial, and automotive electronics worldwide. USI has a sales service network in America, Europe, and Asia; and manufacturing sites in Mainland China, Taiwan, Mexico and Poland.

