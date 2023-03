Using Hugging Face machine learning models in Azure

Microsoft’s recent Azure Open Source Day showed off a new reference application built using cloud-native tools and services, with a focus on Microsoft’s own open source tools. The app was built to be a service to help owners reunite with lost pets. It uses machine learning to quickly compare photographs of a missing animal with images from animal shelters, rescues, and community sites. It’s a good example of how open source tools can build complex sites and services, from infrastructure as code tools to application frameworks and various tools that add functionality to code.To read this article in full, please click here