USI's First 5G mmWave Laboratory Completed and Fully Operational for 5G Antenna Module Testing Services

SHANGHAI, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USI (SSE: 601231), a leading electronics designer and manufacturer in the world, recently announced the construction of the first 5G mmWave laboratory in early February, 2020. In particular, the antenna measurement chamber can support probe-type mmWave near-field and far-field antenna measurement, while the compact antenna test range (CATR) chamber can support active 3D field antenna measurement, beam forming and beam tracking.

With regards to packaging for antenna integration, the higher the frequency band, the smaller the antenna. An ideal antenna solution for system-level wireless chips can be achieved through integrating the antenna and the chip onto a package, using the technology in packaging material and processes of Miniaturization Antenna Modules. The 5G mmWave antenna module is a perfect and necessary solution for mmWave antennas of smart mobile devices especially the 5G versions, as it has the advantages of reducing path loss and meeting miniaturization needs.

Although there are leading technology providers with advanced mmWave technology in the industry that can provide standard miniaturization antenna modules, major smartphone or mobile device manufacturers still prefer to build their own miniaturized antenna modules and develop proprietary designs and functions. Thus, it is necessary to work with module suppliers with strong R&D and testing capabilities, and comprehensive laboratory facilities. Despite the staggering costs to build mmWave laboratory facilities, and the exacting need to employ high-frequency wireless experts and engineers to perform simulations, feature measurements and design optimization recommendations, USI is optimistic about the market prospects of 5G communications. Since 2019, it has been investing in the construction of a 5G mmWave laboratory to improve its capabilities in RF solution designs and performing validation services for 5G products.

"A well-equipped mmwave laboratory offers customers feature measurement and functionality validation for mmWave antenna modules, supports the simulation and measurement of antenna fields, and performs 3D field antenna measurement, beam forming and beam tracking, which improves customers' confidence in cooperating with USI," said Green Hsieh, R&D Division Head of USI.

In recent years, USI has always been committed to developing new antenna technologies and equipment. It is currently building its third antenna chamber measurement system supporting sub-6GHz with a targeted completion date in the first quarter of 2020. USI boasts of a comprehensive suite of antenna design capabilities and measurement facilities that can help customers optimize the wireless RF performance and competitiveness of their products. Through its newly built laboratories and measurement capabilities, USI will be able to provide customers with more complete 5G antenna design and testing services.

USI (SSE: 601231), Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., provides design, miniaturization, material sourcing, manufacturing, logistics, and after services of electronic devices/modules for brand owners. USI is a member of ASE Technology Holding (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) and has many years of experience in the electronics manufacturing services industry and leverages the industry-leading technology of ASE Group, which enables USI to offer customer diversified products in the sectors of wireless communication, computer and storage, consumer, industrial, and automotive electronics worldwide. USI has a sales service network in America, Europe, and Asia; and manufacturing sites in Mainland China, Taiwan, Mexico and Poland. To learn more, visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

