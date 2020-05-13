|
USmax Awarded Contracts by USAID and Air Force
FAIRFAX, Va., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USmax Corporation ("USmax"), a leading provider of global mission support, cyber security, IT modernization and professional services, announced today that it has been awarded prime contracts with five-year period of performance by two federal agency customers: U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Office of Security (SEC) and the Secretary of the Air Force Administrative Assistant, Information Management Division (SAF/AAIE).
USmax will provide program and task management, security engineering, world-wide logistics and supply chain management (SCM), personnel and security training, and administrative support to USAID/SEC. These services are considered essential to ensure USAID employees who serve at USAID Missions worldwide are protected to the maximum extent feasible against terrorists and criminal vulnerabilities. USAID/SEC is responsible for protecting personnel and critical assets through forward-thinking security solutions and to support USAID's overall mission of promoting and demonstrating democratic values abroad, and advancing a free, peaceful, and prosperous world.
For SAF/AAIE, USmax will provide mission critical technical services spanning enterprise architecture, requirements management, software engineering, systems engineering, software test management, and systems/server administration. These services will guide the organization towards a future that leverages new cloud architectures and emerging best practices, reduces cost and risk, addresses security and policy concerns, and complies with SAF/CIO governance initiatives. SAF/AAIE provides consultation and planning, business systems and solutions, lifecycle support, and engineering software development services to support senior decision-makers at Headquarters Air Force (HAF).
