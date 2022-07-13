Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.07.2022 17:00:00

USPS Simplifies Package Shipping Options

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Postal Service today filed with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) certain classification changes designed to enhance and expand the First-Class Package Service (FCPS) product. This will simplify three of the USPS ground shipping options into one. USPS Retail Ground and Parcel Select Ground will be incorporated into one enhanced FCPS product. 

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)

"We are improving service and simplifying product offerings for our customers," said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. "By upgrading the customer experience and optimizing our package processing and surface transportation networks, we are becoming the best option in the industry."

The changes are in keeping with the Delivering for America 10-year plan to achieve financial stability and service excellence, defined as meeting or exceeding 95 percent on-time delivery across all product categories. 

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

Contact: Felicia Lott 
Felicia.M.Lott@usps.gov
usps.com/news

 

 

